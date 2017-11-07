ST. ALBANS — Ed Menkens passed away on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his ex-wife and close friend, Gladys Clark Menkens of St. Albans and their four children, Paul of St. Albans, Lea and her partner, Randall Plourde, of Underhill, Beth and her husband, Stephen Walsh of St. Albans and Anne and her husband, Greg Duyck of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Ed is also survived by his grandchildren, Ben and his wife, Jesse, and Anna Walsh, and Lillian Menkens-Weiler, numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Alice Jost, in 2014.

A veteran of WWII and the Korean War. Ed belonged to Post #1, American Legion and VFW Post #778 of Swanton. He also belonged to Franklin Lodge #4, F&AM.

Ed had a long career as an educator, retiring from BFA-St. Albans.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no visitation of funeral services.

Any friends or family who wish to be invited to a spring 2018 celebration of Ed’s life should email bethwalsh7@gmail.com or send word to Beth Walsh, 114 Fairfield St., St. Albans, VT 05478.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, VT 05478, in honor of two lucky beagles, George and Dee Dee.

To send Ed’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.