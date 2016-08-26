EARNEST MORROW ‘EARNIE’ BURTON

Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

SWANTON — Earnest Morrow ‘Ernie’ Burton, 87, of Madison Heights, Va. died Monday, Aug. 15, 2015, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

He was born in Nace Va. On March 26, 1929, a son of the late Sherman Haynes and Ida Dickerson Burton. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a son; Ernie Burton Jr.; brothers Shermon Burton Jr., Frank burton; sisters, Virgie L. Halsey and Mary Cocke Lawrence.

He served in the United States Arms during the Korean War. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Singleton Burton; daughter, Linda Gail Perras and friend, Bill Malboeuf of Swanton; sons, Vic and Jon Burton of Fla., Ronald Clark Fleshman Jr. of Madison Heights; brothers, Jack Burton and wife, Fances, Raymond Burton and wife, Virginia, James Burton and wife, Doris, all of Bedford, Clarence Burton of Salen, Mass.; sister, Bessie Christian and husband, Ray of Forest; sister-in-law Carolyn Burton; grandchildren, Shawn Zier, Ian Zier and wife, Becky, of St. Albans, Rebecca Fleshman of Evington; great-grandchildren, Karley and Keegan Zier, A.J. McKoy; and numerous much loved nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Baptist Church or Monelison Rescue Squad. A funeral service was held on Friday, Aug. 19 at Grace Baptist Church in Madison Heights with Pastor Dan Lee officiating. Burial followed at Virginia Memorial Park. Arrangements were made by Burch-Messier Funeral Home in Bedford.