FRANKLIN — Earl Leonard Stanley, age 75, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017 at The Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lyndonville.

Earl was born in St. Albans on Sept. 5, 1941 to the late Carroll & Evelyn (Weed) Stanley.

He graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1959 and then from the University of Vermont in 1964. While at UVM he became a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and Alpha Zeta Honorary Society.

In 1962, Earl married Susan McNall Stanley, and together they became the sixth generation to farm the Stanley Land known as Sunset View Farm. Earl loved working with his Jersey cows, producing maple syrup, clearing land and blasting to eliminate rocks that were in his way. Agriculture was his vocation, avocation and inspiration. Earl always had new ideas and a willingness to help any friend or neighbor.

During his farming years he was DHIA president, Vermont Woodlands Association director, Yankee Farm Credit director, Vt. Farm Bureau member, Franklin Select Board member, 4-H leader, Franklin County Field Days director, member of Eastern AI Sire Committee, member of Enosburg Falls United Methodist Church and a member of the National Outstanding Farmers of America Fraternity.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Stanley; their children, Wayne Stanley and his partner Elizabeth Warner, Mark Stanley and his wife Michelle all of Franklin and Lois Thibault of Williamsville; his siblings, Paul Stanley and his wife Linda of Bakersfield, Winona Larose and her husband Richard of Morrisville and Laurel Stanley of Danville; in-laws, Ralph and Patricia McNall of Fairfax, Marge and Jay Gherardi of South Burlington and Merrill and Mamie Cleveland of Lyndonville; his grandchildren, Cassandra and Nick Elwood of Highgate, Alyson Stanley and her partner, Ryan Manewich of Morrisville, Kane Stanley of Enosburg Falls, Sean, Will and Chandra Stanley all of Franklin and Emily, Caleb, Sam and Hope Thibault all of Williamsville; two beloved grandsons, Kayden Poquette and Brett Rolls and many nieces and nephews. Earl was predeceased by his parents.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 23, 2017 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT

A funeral service will be Monday, April 24, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Enosburg Falls United Methodist Church, Church St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in the South Franklin Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Earl’s memory may be made to the Franklin United Church – Youth Activity Fund, c/o Lisa Magnant, 5434 Main St., Franklin, VT 05457.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com