From All Breed Rescue Vermont:

This sweet, mellow boy likes to head straight for the nearest chair and snuggle up for a nap or some belly rubs. If you’ve got some extra space on the couch and in your life for an easy-going canine companion- Duke’s your man.

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Duke. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com