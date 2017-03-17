Dublin’ down on Kingman

‘Great things are happening here and we’re going to be right in the middle of it.’
ST. ALBANS — The 4,000 square foot restaurant, bar and live music venue on the corner of Kingman and Federal Street is under new ownership: a 24-year-old realtor from Franklin.
Paul Martin, who entered the world of real estate immediately after graduating from Missisquoi Valley Union, said he took a leap of faith when the former nightclub, Club Karib, went on the market.
“This place has battled a lot of different stigmas over the years,” Martin said. “It really has. A lot of people have asked me, ‘Do you really want to put yourself into that?’”
“Yeah, of course,” he said. “I’m not worried about it at all… This was a good deal, so I bought it.”
“I’ve always wanted to own a bar,” said Martin, citing his social nature. He said going to a bar is something he and his friends would typically do on a Friday night. “So might as well own it,” he laughed.
