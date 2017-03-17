Dublin’ down on Kingman

Paul Martin poses at the bar of Durty Nelly's Irish Pub, the business he is opening today.

By Elaine Ezerins Staff Writer More stories by Elaine

Just

The Facts Owned by

‘Great things are happening here and we’re going to be right in the middle of it.’ - Paul Martin

ST. ALBANS — The 4,000 square foot restaurant, bar and live music venue on the corner of Kingman and Federal Street is under new ownership: a 24-year-old realtor from Franklin.

Paul Martin, who entered the world of real estate immediately after graduating from Missisquoi Valley Union, said he took a leap of faith when the former nightclub, Club Karib, went on the market.

“This place has battled a lot of different stigmas over the years,” Martin said. “It really has. A lot of people have asked me, ‘Do you really want to put yourself into that?’”

“Yeah, of course,” he said. “I’m not worried about it at all… This was a good deal, so I bought it.”

“I’ve always wanted to own a bar,” said Martin, citing his social nature. He said going to a bar is something he and his friends would typically do on a Friday night. “So might as well own it,” he laughed.

For the full story, pick up a copy of Friday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.