Dubie family visits White House

Dubie Family Maple of Vermont, representatives Mark Dubie, Marianne Dubie and Brian Dubie, is one of the 50 state products on display during the Made in America Product Showcase, Monday, July 17, 2017, in the Blue Room at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Photo by ​Michael Lyons)

By Messenger Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fairfield sugarmakers Mark and Marianne Dubie, along with Mark’s brother, Brian, were at the White House on Monday to represent Vermont as part of President Donald Trump’s Made-in-America event.

Their company, Dubie Family Maple, produces organic maple syrup.

“Making America great again to us celebrates small businesses and hard work. It is truly an honor to represent all of Vermont’s maple producers,” Mark and Marianne said in a written statement.

The administration invited companies from all 50 states to display their products. The president and vice president attended the event, along with cabinet secretaries, governors and members of Congress.

“You construct and harvest the products that fill our homes, feed our families, and defend our nation, and enrich our lives,” said Trump. “I want to make a pledge to each one of you: No longer are we going to allow other countries to break the rules, steal our jobs and drain our wealth—and it has been drained.”

Later this week, the President will meet with a group of businessmen and women to discuss how the federal government can continue to negotiate on behalf of the American worker and continue to negotiate trade deals that will benefit all.