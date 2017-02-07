Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — Duane Edwin Burnor, 87, of Cambridge, Vt. passed peacefully on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren at the time of his passing.

He leaves his four children: Debra Burnor-Smith and her husband, Michael Smith of Elmore, David Burnor of Johnson, Steven Burnor of Cambridge and Sharon Brahmstedt of Johnson; his eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He also leaves two brothers: Allard Burnor of Alburgh, Vt. and Terris Burnor and his wife Shirley of Springfield, Mass., sisters-in-law Jean Kelley and Donna Rath and her husband Tim Rath and brother-in-law John Bugbee, along with many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 58 years, Janet (Bugbee) Burnor, and four brothers: Durwood, Carlyle, Harlan and Stanley.

Born and raised in St. Albans, the son of Rayshell and Gladys (Sweet) Burnor. He was the sixth of seven sons.

Duane graduated from BFA-St. Albans in 1950. He was voted “most athletic” in his class and was scouted by the Boston Red Sox for one of their farm teams. After high school, he enlisted in the US Army for two years, leaving service with the rank of Sergeant First Class. He later served with the Vermont Air National Guard leaving with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He served in the US Military from 1948 – 1961.

He met his wife, Janet, at a local dance and they were married in 1957 in St. Albans. He was a career railroad engineer for the Central Vermont Railway, based out of their St. Albans yard. He began as a fireman on steam locomotives and from time to time worked with his father who was also an engineer. His career with the railroad extended from 1954 until 1990, when he began his retirement.

Duane was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years. He spent much time devoted to woodworking after retirement and made many beautiful furniture pieces, which are with his family and friends. He was a wonderful father and grandfather, and each of his grandchildren had a special relationship with him. He is dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in St. Albans for both Janet and Duane in the spring.