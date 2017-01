Maria Carlson is seen in this Messenger file photo.

ST. ALBANS — A Swanton woman responsible for a fatal crash killing two Alburgh seniors in Sept. 2015 pled guilty in court Wednesday morning.

Maria Carlson, 36, pled guilty to two felony charges of grossly negligent operation resulting in a fatality. She has been sentenced to two to 12 years in prison.

