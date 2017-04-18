Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Dr. Charles Alan Lovelette, age 74, of 4536 Fairview Drive, Columbus Ga., died Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at Columbus Medical Center.

Dr. Lovelette was born April 2, 1943, in Richford, Vt. to the late Charles and Ruth Baine Lovelette. He served as a captain in Vietnam, earning the Bronze Star Medal. An avid fly fisherman, he learned the sport from his father in Vermont and Maine. He ran many 5K competition races for charity, placing first in his age-group. A graduate of Norwich University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, he was a professor of Organic Chemistry at CSU in Cols, Ga. He will be missed by family and students.

He is survived by wife, Leigh Lovelette; daughters, Rachel Lovelette, Julianna Lovelette of Columbus, Kim (Russ) Walters of Sandown, N.H., Jean Lovelette of Oakland, Calif.; sons, Scott (Nora) Lovelette of Montpelier, Vt. and “D.J.” (Katie) Kaley of Opelika, Ala.; sister, Lynnda (Jack) Bliss and family of St. Albans Bay, Vt.; Uncle Neal “Buddy”(Gloria) Lovelette; Aunt Louise Baine of Eastport, Maine; many beloved Baine and Lovelette cousins; grandchildren, David and Maria Lovelette, David Joseph, William, and Allyson Kaley; and former spouse, Fran Lovelette of Montpelier Vt.

A family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trout Unlimited, the Nature Conservancy or the National Alzheimer’s Association.