RICHFORD — Douglas R. Jewett, age 89, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 15, 2017 with his loving family at his side.

He was born Feb. 4, 1928 in St. Albans the son of the late Harold and Ruth (Wetherby) Jewett.

Doug was a lifelong resident of Richford. In his younger years, he worked on several farms in the area and then worked at Blue Seal Feeds for 39 years retiring in 1990. Following his retirement, he sold vegetables and berries for many years through a door-to-door service with his granddaughter, Mindy. He loved hunting, especially deer hunting (harvesting 13 deer) and rabbit hunting with beagles. He enjoyed going for his daily rides every afternoon, watching UCONN basketball on television and operating his CB (his handle was Grey Wolf). He journaled everyday writing the days events in numerous notebooks. Most important to Doug was that he was proud of and loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Irene (Peters) Jewett of Richford; his children and their spouses, Gary Jewett of Berkshire, Daniel and Jean Jewett of Enosburg Falls, Susan and Cleo Alexander, Randy and Sheryl Jewett and Jeffrey Jewett all of Richford; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; a sister, Avis and Leonard Pelletier of So. Windsor, Conn.; a foster brother, Lawrence Sheldon of Graceville, Fla.; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, Doug was predeceased by two grandchildren, Justin and Jessica Jewett.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls with Pastor Patrick Hoadley officiating. Interment will follow in the Hill West Cemetery in Montgomery.

Visiting hours will be held at the Spears Funeral Home Wednesday from 12 p.m. until the hour of the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doug’s name may be made to Franklin County Home Health – Hospice Program or Home Care Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

