Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

FRANKLIN/RICHFORD — Douglas Grant Kidder, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 at his home in the Franklin Carriage House.

He was born in Montgomery on July 11, 1932 the son of the late Grant and Attrude (Domina) Kidder.

He married Jane (Norris) Kidder, daughter of Paul Norris and Florence Drummond Norris, on May 12, 1958.

Doug was a resident of Richford most of his life. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #12 of Richford where he held several offices, the Missisquoi Lodge # 9, F&AM of Richford, Mystic Shrine of the Mount Sinai Temple and the Teamsters Union Local 597. He was a lifelong trucker having worked for several trucking businesses including Hemingway, Holmes, Wrightholm, McDermotts and operated his own truck for a brief period.

Doug enjoyed reading and working on his woodpile with friends and family. In retirement, you could find him at the local coffee shop late mornings or early afternoons; he truly enjoyed sharing stories and jokes with friends and family. His dry sense of humor and keen memory made for lively discussions. In his younger years he enjoyed snowmobiling, riding motorcycle and playing golf. Doug also had a special fondness for dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Jane (Norris) Kidder; his children, Randy Kidder and his wife, Debbie, of Topeka, Kan., Mike Kidder of Richford, Sharon Waterhouse and her husband, Mark, of Richford, and Kim Manley and her husband, Ward, of Enosburg Center; his grandchildren, Chris Brown his wife, Daphne, Shelli Bartnick her husband, Mike, Matt Brown, Elizabeth ‘Izzy’ Kidder, Jessica Kett her husband, Bill, Josh Waterhouse his wife, Cristy, Craig Fuller, and Dana Fuller and his wife, Alyssa; his great grandchildren, Hunter and Hayden Brown, Madison Bartnick, Jayna and Adam Kett, Haddie and Emilia Waterhouse, and Elliot, Harper and Charlotte Fuller; his brother, James Kidder and his wife, Shirley, of Bay City, Ore.; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Grant Kidder; his mother, Attrude Myott; his brother, Richard Kidder; and his sisters, Andrea Bowden and Georganna Anderson.

A funeral service will be held Thursday Nov. 17, 2016 at 1 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls with Pastor Patrick Hoadley officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Richford Center Cemetery.

A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

For those who wish, contributions in Doug’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency – Home Care Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 or to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com