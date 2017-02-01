DOTTY KAY SLACK

Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

WEST SWANTON — Dotty Kay (Stanhope) Slack, 79, passed away Saturday evening at the UVM Medical Center as a result of a sudden stroke. She was born at home on Ridge Road, South Robbinston, Maine on Dec. 20, 1937. The daughter of Lena (Brown) and Raymond Stanhope. Dotty graduated from the Calais Memorial High School and started work as a Bookkeeper at the Robbinston Cannery (a sardine canning factory). On April 12, 1957 she married Robert W. Slack of Robbinston, Maine. They lived there until August 1957 when Robert joined the US Border Patrol. Over the years they were stationed in: El Paso, Texas; Brownsville, Texas; Beecher Falls, Vt.; Newport, Vt., and then finally in Rouses Point, N.Y. In July 1974, they took up residence in West Swanton, Vt. where they were living at the time of Dotty’s death.

Dotty had three daughters: Vicky Moody of Colchester, Vt. born in 1958 in Brownsville, Texas; Betty Gingras of West Swanton, Vt. born in 1959 in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada; and Patricia Slack of Clinton Township, Mich. born in 1961 in Calais, Maine. Dotty was a beloved daughter, a loving mother and a loving and faithful wife.

She is survived by her husband, their three daughters and spouses, 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren with an additional great granddaughter due shortly. Dotty was preceded by her parents, a sister Shelia and brother Phillip.

At this time no services are planned in accordance with Dotty’s wishes.