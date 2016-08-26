Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

EAST FAIRFIELD — Mrs. Dorothy S. Sloan, age 85, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 24, 2016, at the Franklin County Rehab Center. She was born in Johnson Jan. 16, 1931, daughter of the late Phillip and Sadie (Davis) Stearns. She married Alton P. Sloan on Feb. 19, 1955. Mr. Sloan died March 28, 1990. Dorothy graduated from Johnson State Teachers College in 1953 and taught in the school systems of Fletcher, Bolton, Waterville and lastly in East Fairfield. She was a 10-year member of the 4-H Club and was a 4-H Club leader for five years. She was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church in East Fairfield.

Her survivors include her two children and their spouses Kathleen and Charles Stilson of Riverton, Wy., Eric and Wanda Sloan of Highgate, three grandchildren, Jeremy Stilson, Jeff Machia and his girlfriend, Ashley Allen, and Ashley Machia, great-grandchildren Angel, Savanah and Nathaniel Machia. She also leaves two sisters-in-law Olive Sloan and Ruth Burleson. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister Mary Barrow, a brother Donald Stearns and brothers and sisters-in-law Gilbert Baraw, Beverly Stearns, Ben Young, Lawrence Sloan, and Mary Fay.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church in Fairfield. Interment will follow in the Sloan family lot in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. The family will receive condolences at the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. Online condolences may be sent to her family at the funeral home website: www.bradyandlevesque.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services.