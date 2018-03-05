SODOM, Vt. — Dorothy Mae Boisvert went to be with God and her loved ones on March 1, 2018. She was 99 years old.

She was born at home on Oct. 6, 1918 in Sodom, Vt., the only child of the marriage of Herman M. Gregory and Nellie Bevins (Barrows) Gregory.

She went to grade schools in Georgia and graduated from BFA St. Albans in 1938. Her first job was working at the Kings Daughters Home, but she will be most remembered for her many years at the Wm. Doolin store in the Domestic Department.

On June 22, 1940 she married Theodore H. Boisvert. Her early married life was spent raising three children and keeping the books for “Tower Electronics”, their family business.

She was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of St. Albans and a 48-year-member of the Weldon Chapter #79 Order of the Eastern Star.

She was predeceased by her husband Theodore in 1984, daughters Jane Scranton in 1999 and Janet Vittum in 2015, and a granddaughter, Josslyn Vincelette in 2007. Survivors include her son-in-law Steven Vittum of Swanton, son Paul Boisvert and his wife Janet of Port Charlotte, FL, a son-in-law Harry Scranton and his wife Beverly of Troy, NY, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was especially close to cousin and friend Charlotte McNall, her twice a week lunch and card playing partner with whom she spoke every morning at 7:30 a.m.

A graveside service and interment will be in the family lot at St. Albans Bay Cemetery, Aug. 6, 2018 at a time to be announced. Memorials in her name may be made to the Vermont Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vt. 05495, or to the Knights Templar Eye Foundation, 1033 Long Prairie Road, Suite 5, Flower Mound, TX 75022-4230. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences may be shared with her family at www.bradyandlevesque.com.