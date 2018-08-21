ST. ALBANS – Dorothy J. (Driver) Westover, 74, a lifetime area resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on June 5, 1944, in St. Albans to the late Frederick and Bernice Driver. On March 2, 1963, she married the love of her life, the late Donald Westover. Together, they had three children who survive her.

Dorothy worked several jobs throughout her life including serving school lunches at St. Albans City School, and for many years she took care of Mt. Calvary and Greenwood cemeteries in St. Albans with the help of Donald. She and Donald also found joy for many years participating in bowling leagues in St. Albans. She found her love of greyhounds later in life. She owned many, and together, she and Donald started Northern Greyhound Adoptions, which they both dedicated their lives to for many, many years.

Dorothy was loved by many people, but none more than her family. She had three children of her own, but also became a mother again later in life to three of her grandchildren; Danielle (Bilodeau) Houston, Nicole (Bilodeau) Lieske, and William Bilodeau. She was very good at playing Grandmother and Mom to them, and knew when each role was needed. For that, there will never be enough words to thank her.

Dorothy is survived by her three children and their spouses; Traci and Ricky Gabree, Susan and Thom Booska, and Donald Jr. (Dino) and Darcy Westover, her eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, her brother Wendell Driver, sister Reba Lemnah, and brother Maurice Driver.

A celebration of her life will be held at her granddaughter’s home at 18 Brooklyn St, Swanton, VT on Sunday, Sept. 2 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Thom Booska, 99 Frances Place Unit 102, Bristol, VT 05443.

“Nobody knows” Nobody knows how much you are loved until you are gone. Grammy, you were loved. We all know.

