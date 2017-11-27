ST. ALBANS — Dorothy Allard Lawyea, age 93, died Nov. 22, 2017, at Northwestern Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Georgia, Vt. to John Abare and Elmira (Thibault) Abare.

On March 3, 1941, she married George Allard of St. Albans, where they lived for 34 years, until his death on June 6, 1975.

She married Kenneth Lawyea, a lifelong family friend and neighbor, on July 15, 1978. He predeceased her on April 29, 1995.

Dorothy was a devoted wife and mother of nine children. Her life revolved around children, caring for many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed bingo and trips to the casinos, where she experienced considerable luck, at times.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Donald (Sally), Richard (Roberta), George Ronald (Karen), Peter (Terry), Michael, Stephen (Susan), Kevin (Edith), Constance Degree and Laura (Neil) Barrette. Dorothy also leaves 34 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and many many nieces and nephews. Her surviving step-children are Howard (Karen) Lawyea, Janice (Richard) Shaeffer and Gail (Dennis) Leburg.

She was predeceased by her grandson, Robert George Allard and 10 siblings: Frank, Donald, Alberta, Rose, Margaret, Wyona, Shirley, Ethel, Laura and Helen.

The family would like to express their appreciation to CarePartners Adult Day Center, where she spent her days for the last four years, and to the Northwestern Medical Center for the wonderful care in her final days.

Family and friends will honor and remember Dorothy’s life by gathering for calling hours on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

Dorothy was a communicant of Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 30, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CarePartners Adult Day Center, 34 Franklin Park West, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Dorothy’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.