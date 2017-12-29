ST. ALBANS — Doris M. Blanchard a resident of this community and former resident of Winooski passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2017, at the Franklin County Rehab Center.

Born on Aug. 4, 1924, in Winooski, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Angeline (Forgette) Bissonnette. Doris was 93 years old.

On May 8, 1946, she married Lawrence P. Blanchard, who predeceased her on Sept. 20, 2008.

Doris was educated at St. Francis Grammar School and a graduate of Winooski High School. During her working career she was associated with the Winooski Woolen Mill, General Electric and Memorial School in Winooski and was bookkeeper for the former Dufresne Oil Service. She was a longtime member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Winooski, where she sang with the choir and a member of the Ladies of Saint Anne. While living in St. Albans, she was a communicant of Holy Angels Parish.

Survivors include her sons: The Reverend Gary Blanchard and his wife, Anne, of Carlinville, Ill. and Paul Blanchard and his wife, Lilly, of St. Albans; as well as her grandchildren, Kris and Shelly Blanchard, Becki and Brian Schoepke, Kym Blanchard, Sarah and Darrell Read, Isaac and Erin Blanchard and Meghan and Matt Willman; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Doris is also survived by her sister-in-law, Claudette Bissonnette of Winooski and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lawrence, she was predeceased by her brothers, Leonard Bissonnette and his wife, Rolande and Donald Bissonnette and her sister, Florence, and her first husband, George Racicot and second husband, Edward Winkowski.

Doris’ family would like to thank the staff at Franklin County Rehab Center for the exceptional care they gave her over the past seven years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 3 Saint Peter St., Winooski. Interment will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the form of masses or to the Franklin County Rehab Center, Scholarship Fund, 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, VT 05478.

To send Doris’ family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.