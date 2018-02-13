ST. ALBANS — Doris H. White died February 11th, 2018, in St. Albans. She was born April 30, 1920, in Jericho, VT to Oscar and Ella (Brown) Haylette.

Doris attended Underhill I.D. schools and graduated form Johnson Normal School in 1939. She began her teaching career in Montgomery, Vt. for the princely sum of $595 per year. Three years later she took a teaching position in Sheldon Springs. It was there that she met Murl White of Georgia, Vt. They were married June 2, 1945, and had almost 50 years together before his death in 1994.

Doris and Murl spent the early years of their marriage on the White family farm on the Georgia Shore. Doris left teaching to raise four daughters and fulfill the myriad duties of a farmer’s wife. When her two older children were in school she began substitute teaching in the Georgia schools and in 1960 she went back to teaching full time at Georgia Elementary. In the early 1960’s state requirements for teaching credentials were raised from the two-year normal school degree to a four-year degree. Doris began taking courses in the evenings and summers and in 1971 graduated from the University of Vermont.

In 1962, Murl and Doris bought a farm on Prospect Hill in St. Albans. Doris retired from teaching in 1982 and they bought a motor home and did some traveling, visiting far-flung family and enjoying new adventures. In retirement Doris volunteered at the Georgia Public Library, served on various committees for the Georgia Plains Baptist Church and as an officer of the Vermont Retired Teachers Association. Doris continued to live at her home on Prospect Hill until just shy of her 95th birthday, when health and mobility concerns led her to move into Homestead assisted living.

Doris was predeceased by her husband, Murl, two sisters, Louise Crissinger and Ethel Drinkwater, a brother, James Haylette and a granddaughter, Sandra Townsend. She is survived by four daughters, Kathi (Bob) Miller, Joyce (John Hamerslough) White, Shelly Tipper and Sandy (Brian Kinsman) White, eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren.

Doris’ family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Homestead and to Dr. Amy Roberts for the compassionate and excellent care they provided to Doris.

Memorial contributions may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478, who provided services that allowed Doris to remain in her home until age 95, and who provided hospice care in her final days.

Calling hours will be Friday, February 16, 2018, from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St., St. Albans.

A service to celebrate Doris’ life will be held Saturday, February 17, at 11 a.m. at the Georgia Plains Baptist Church, 1493 Stone Bridge Road, Georgia.

