QUEBEC- Doris Tittemore beloved wife of the late Roswell Evans, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 in her 96th year with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her son James (Pete) Leggat, her parents Walter and Elizabeth Tittemore and brothers Roger (Gabrielle) Tittemore, Ernest (Bernice) Tittemore, Chester Tittemore and infant brother Robert Tittemore.

Doris is the cherished mother of John (Celine) Leggat, Anne (Daryl) Bell, Mary (Dave) Garriock, Susan (John) Farnworth, Jeffrey (Betty) Leggat and Elizabeth (Gordon) Love. Doris is also survived by her brother Merrill (Louise) Tittemore and her sister-in-law, Leona Tittemore. She is lovingly remembered by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Doris will also be greatly missed by her step-children and spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Roswell Evan’s as well as her many nieces and nephews.

Doris cherished her large family and her happiest times were in the company of those she loved. She greatly enjoyed the outdoors especially being in the garden or bird watching. She loved reading and crafts such as knitting and crocheting and her favorite past time in her later years was spent quilting.

In keeping with Doris’ wishes cremation has taken place. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Anglican Church in Stanbridge East, Quebec. Her burial will follow at Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes in St. Armand, Quebec and will conclude with a lunch celebrating her life at the Anglican Church Hall.

Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services