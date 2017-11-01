This pine tree was ripped out of the ground toppling on the Rectory of the Church of the Nativity on Canada St. in Swanton during the Monday morning windstorm.

ST. ALBANS — More than 2,700 homes and businesses around Franklin County, and more than 19,000 statewide, remain without power this morning.

In response, the National Guard armories in both Enosburgh and St. Albans are opening their doors to people needing to warm up and charge their devices.

Locker rooms at the Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center are open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, for those needing a warm shower. Director Dave Kimel said visitors would need to bring their own towels, washcloths, soap and shampoo.

In Milton, the elementary school has been opened as an emergency shelter.

Those needing shelter in other areas should call 2-1-1.

The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is encouraging farmers to document all damage.

Farmers may also apply for emergency loans from the Vermont Farm Fund (VFF), a program of the Center for an Agricultural Economy. VFF offers no interest loans of up to $10,000 payable over two years.

Loan processing takes about two weeks, AAFM said in a statement.

Most of the farm damage reported to the state so far has been to greenhouses, hoop barns, high tunnels and mobile field structures, AAFM reported.

In addition, many dairy farms continue to power their milking operations with generators.

Vermont Emergency Management (VEM) said in a statement that there have been reports of carbon monoxide in homes, although no fatalities. VEM reiterated the warning that all generators should be located outside the home.

VEM also recommends not using anything as a heating source that is not intended for that purpose and to make sure that all heating sources are properly vented outside.

In addition, VEM urges Vermonters to test their fire and carbon monoxide alarms, and to check on their neighbors, particularly the elderly or those with disabilities.