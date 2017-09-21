EAST FAIRFIELD — Donald W. Kittell, age 90, passed away Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 surrounded by his loving family at his home in East Fairfield.

He was born Nov. 18, 1926 in St. Albans to the late Wesley Kittell and Louella (Boucher) Soule.

Donald grew up in East Fairfield and attended Brigham Academy before serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. After returning from the war, he married Eleanor (Stone) on July 2, 1950. Most of Donald’s working career was spent with Central Vermont Railroad, he retired in 1989. After retirement, Donald worked part-time in construction and helped with several community roles, including commissioner of the East Fairfield Water District and Chief of the East Fairfield Fire Department. He was an avid deer hunter and Red Sox fan and he loved cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eleanor Kittell of East Fairfield; their children, Dana Kittell and his wife Judy of East Fairfield, Karla Messier and her husband Duane of East Fairfield, Ruth Mangan and her husband Donnie of East Fairfield, Vicki Counos and her husband Bill of St. Albans, Kerry Dulude and her husband Tim of Berkshire and Kathy Bushey and her husband Rodney Jr. of East Fairfield; grandchildren, Kregg Kittell, Kamie (Justin) Holmes, Megan (Jason) Vaillancourt, Melissa (Forrest) Keelty, Matthew (Hollie) Messier, Morgan (Matt) Hale, Kaitlin Mangan, Ryley Mangan, Kyle Counos, Keeli (Derrick) Garceau, Kelsey (Jon) Malboeuf, Korey Counos, Ryan (Meggan) Dulude, Moira (Michael) Quirion, Travis Dulude, Samara (Ryan) Jacobs and Shawn and Shane Bushey; 22 great grandchildren; his sister, Martha Cameron and her significant other Bob Granger of Belvidere; siblings-in-law, Polly Cosgrove of Bakersfield and Lane Stone and his wife Becky of East Fairfield and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Donald was predeceased by his step father, Max Soule; twin brother, Ronald Kittell; brother, Samuel Soule and brothers-in-law, Doug Stone and Tom Cosgrove.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A funeral service will be Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield on East Bakersfield Road in Bakersfield. Interment will follow in the Egypt Cemetery in East Fairfield.

For those who wish, contributions in Donald’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health – Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 or to the East Fairfield Community Center.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com.