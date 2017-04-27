Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

GEORGIA — Donald Peter Anderson of Georgia, Vermont and Olympia, Wash. passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Donald was born in St. Albans to Erwin & Charlotte on Jan. 31, 1944. He is predeceased by his brother, Charles and survived by his brother, Bacil Anderson of St. Albans Donald is also survived by his loving wife of 50 years Mary (née Montagne) and his children Beth (Brian), Michael (Julie), Greg (Caitlin), Peter (Colleen), David (Sarah), and Amy (Mike). His grandchildren are Keely, Jacob, Molly, Keegan, and Kenzie.

A lifelong love of learning led to a Master’s Degree in Education and infamy for his puns and word play. He was active within the community in the Georgia Plains Baptist Church and volunteered on the Milton Fire and Rescue for many years. Donald was an electrician and operated an electrical repair company, Anderson Electric, with his brother, Bacil.

A private memorial service was held in Olympia, Wash. with his wife and his children.