Randall Sheperd, in Franklin County Superior Court.

ST. ALBANS — Next Monday, Feb. 5, marks three years since police arrested Richford resident Randall Sheperd abusing eight dogs, and still the case remains unresolved.

State’s Attorney Jim Hughes and Sheperd’s defense attorney, public defender Michael Ledden, have reached a plea agreement. The State will dismiss five of the eight charges of animal cruelty. Sheperd will plead guilty to the three remaining charges, for which he will receive a sentence of 120 days to 1 year, all suspended but 120 days, with two years’ probation.

Per the plea agreement, Sheperd can have no animals or pets.

The agreement recommends a sentence of home confinement, and says that if the Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) deems Sheperd ineligible for home confinement, Sheperd can’t withdraw his plea.

Furthermore, the agreement notes that Sheperd must pay restitution, in this case to Franklin County Animal Rescue (FCAR), which housed the dogs, and that Sheperd was in violation of his deferred sentence agreement in a previous animal cruelty case.

The court administered an 18-month deferred sentence in that case, on May 12, 2014. Police arrested Sheperd in this case on Feb. 5, 2015, only nine months in to that sentence.

