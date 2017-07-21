Doe ~ Lang

Taylor Lang and Breanne Doe

FAIRFIELD — Steve and Margaret Doe of Fairfield are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter, Breanne Doe to Taylor Lang, son of Linda Lang of St. Albans and Doug Lang of Swanton.

Breanne attended BFA-St. Albans and graduated with nursing degree from SUNY Plattsburgh. She presently works as a cardiac ICU nurse at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina. Taylor also a BFA-St. Albans graduate, who attended SUNY Morrisville for Auto Body Technology and works at Gregory Poole Lift Systems in Greenville, North Carolina.

The wedding ceremony will be on Aug. 19, 2017 at St. Anne’s Shrine, Isle La Motte with Deacon Michael Carter presiding.