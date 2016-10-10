Dodd ~ Artus

Just

The Facts Owned by

FRANKLIN — Dawn and Richard Dodd are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Abigail Ellen Dodd to Erik Ross Artus, son of Laurie and Kirk Artus of Franklin. The couple wed on Sept. 26, 2015.

The bride is a graduate of BFA, St Albans and the University of New Hampshire. She is currently employed at Carolinas Healthcare System in Charlotte, N.C. as an R.N.

The groom is a graduate of BFA, St. Albans and VT Technical College. He is currently employed at Dematic Corp. in Charlotte, N.C. as a project engineer.

The double ring ceremony was performed at Jenny’s Barn by Sarah Cook, the bride’s aunt.

The maid of honor was Kristine Dodd Rooney, sister of the bride. The best man was Matthew Artus, brother of the groom.

A reception was held at Jenny’s Barn with music provided by Tim Rouselle.

The couple left for a wedding trip to California and Hawaii. They will make their home in Charlotte, N.C.