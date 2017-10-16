Chickens are being barbecued during the Vermont Maple Festival in this still from the Vermont PBS documentary, "Land of Promise."

ST. ALBANS — Franklin County, the narrator intones, is a “Land of Promise.” So begins a 1974 documentary about the county to be shown tonight at 9 p.m. on Vermont Public Television.

The title comes from a quote from Samuel de Champlain, leader of the first European expedition to arrive in the Champlain Valley.

The film was written by Garry Simpson, who directed a number of early television shows for NBC before moving to Vermont. He died in Middlebury in 2011.

Simpson described Franklin County as having attracted “the adventurous, the impoverished, the oppressed, the resolute.”

“Our ancestors were solid 200 years ago,” which, in Simpson’s view, led to a wedding between fertile land and a hardy people.

Reviewing the county’s history, he noted that Bakersfield had been a center of higher learning, home to three academies in the 1800s, Fairfax a manufacturing center, and that Highgate was founded by Hessian (German mercenaries hired by the British during the Revolution) soldiers who thought they were in Canada.

Describing a way of life in which families were often isolated on their farms throughout the winter months, Simpson wrote, “A man had to be a man or he couldn’t survive.”

