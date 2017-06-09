Dixie Ray Paradee

Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

SWANTON VILLAGE — Dixie Ray, age 52 years, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at her Tanner Memorial Drive home.

Born in Portsmouth, Virginia on, July 22, 1964, she was the daughter of Lee and Leshia (Bessette) Paradee.

She was a loving, caring, daughter, sister and most beloved aunt to her niece and nephews. She loved to be outside enjoying the sunshine or walking in the woods. She also enjoyed gardening with her family and many friends.

She graduated from the University of Vermont in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, and worked as a Registered Nurse with 22 years of hospital experience in long term care and rehabilitation. She also had 12 years’ experience as an operating room nurse at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans City and long term care with the Starr Farm Nursing Center in Burlington and St. Albans Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans Town.

Dixie leaves her parents, Lee and Leshia Paradee of Swanton; two sisters, Joan Hubbard and husband Tim of Swanton and Chandra Walsh and husband Andrew of Georgia; niece and nephews, Ashton Banyea and husband Seth, Adam and Andrew Hubbard, Cameron, Connor, Brady and Noah Walsh; a great nephew, Calyx Banyea as well as, very special friends, Louise Rocheleau, Kelly Connolly, JoAnne Gratton and Cody Paradee.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at 11 a.m. from The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St., Swanton. Father Luke P. Austin will be the celebrant and homilist. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at the Paradee family lot in St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, from 4 to 7 p.m. Father Luke will conduct a vigil service at 6:45 p.m. and remain after for The Sacrament of Reconciliation.

Gifts in Dixie’s memory may be made to the Northwestern Counseling & Support Services, 107 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans, VT 05478.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.