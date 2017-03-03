Division 1 Girls High School Standings, Likely Pairings

Posted on by

By Kim Conner

Advertising Sales

Just
The Facts

Owned by

Final standings and expected playoff pairings for girls basketball. Standings and expected pairings based on unofficial rankings posted by the Vermont Principals Association as of Thursday.

Final Standings

1  St. Johnsbury   18-2-0   80.5   4.025

2   Champlain Valley   17-3-0   76   3.800

3   Mt Anthony   16-4-0   70   3.500

4   Rice   15-5-0   66   3.300

5   BFA-St. Albans   14-6-0   62.5   3.125

6   North Country   14-6-0   57.5   2.875

7   Essex   12-8-0   55   2.750

8   Colchester   13-7-0   54.5   2.725

9   Middlebury   13-7-0   50.5   2.525

10   Rutland   11-9-0   47.5   2.375

11   South Burlington   11-9-0   47.5.  2.375

12   Brattleboro   10-10-0   40   2.000

13   Mt. Mansfield   8-12-0   33   1.650

14   Burr & Burton   3-17-0   11   0.550

15   Burlington   2-18-0   9   0.450

16   Spaulding   0-20-0   0   0.000

Playdowns

Spaulding (16, 0-20) at St. Johnsbury (1, 18-2)

Burlington (15, 2-18) at Champlain Valley (2, 17-3)

Burr & Burton (14, 3-17) at Mt. Anthony (3, 16-4)

Mt. Mansfield (13, 8-12) at Rice (4, 15-5)

Brattleboro (12, 10-10) at BFA-St. Albans (5, 14-6)

South Burlington (11, 11-9) at North Country (6, 14-6)

Rutland (10, 11-9) at Essex (7, 12-8)

Middlebury (9, 13-7) at Colchester (8, 13-7)

Quarterfinals

Middlebury-Colchester winner vs Spaulding-SJ winner

Rutland-Essex winner vs Burlington-CVU winner

SB-NC winner vs B&B-Mt. Anthony winner

Brattleboro-BFA winner vs MMU-Rice winner

Subscribe for more Messenger

Available in both print & digital formats.