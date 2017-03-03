Division 1 Girls High School Standings, Likely Pairings

Final standings and expected playoff pairings for girls basketball. Standings and expected pairings based on unofficial rankings posted by the Vermont Principals Association as of Thursday.
Final Standings
1 St. Johnsbury 18-2-0 80.5 4.025
2 Champlain Valley 17-3-0 76 3.800
3 Mt Anthony 16-4-0 70 3.500
4 Rice 15-5-0 66 3.300
5 BFA-St. Albans 14-6-0 62.5 3.125
6 North Country 14-6-0 57.5 2.875
7 Essex 12-8-0 55 2.750
8 Colchester 13-7-0 54.5 2.725
9 Middlebury 13-7-0 50.5 2.525
10 Rutland 11-9-0 47.5 2.375
11 South Burlington 11-9-0 47.5. 2.375
12 Brattleboro 10-10-0 40 2.000
13 Mt. Mansfield 8-12-0 33 1.650
14 Burr & Burton 3-17-0 11 0.550
15 Burlington 2-18-0 9 0.450
16 Spaulding 0-20-0 0 0.000
Playdowns
Spaulding (16, 0-20) at St. Johnsbury (1, 18-2)
Burlington (15, 2-18) at Champlain Valley (2, 17-3)
Burr & Burton (14, 3-17) at Mt. Anthony (3, 16-4)
Mt. Mansfield (13, 8-12) at Rice (4, 15-5)
Brattleboro (12, 10-10) at BFA-St. Albans (5, 14-6)
South Burlington (11, 11-9) at North Country (6, 14-6)
Rutland (10, 11-9) at Essex (7, 12-8)
Middlebury (9, 13-7) at Colchester (8, 13-7)
Quarterfinals
Middlebury-Colchester winner vs Spaulding-SJ winner
Rutland-Essex winner vs Burlington-CVU winner
SB-NC winner vs B&B-Mt. Anthony winner
Brattleboro-BFA winner vs MMU-Rice winner