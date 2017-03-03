Division 1 Girls High School Standings, Likely Pairings

By Kim Conner Advertising Sales More stories by Kim

Final standings and expected playoff pairings for girls basketball. Standings and expected pairings based on unofficial rankings posted by the Vermont Principals Association as of Thursday.

Final Standings

1 St. Johnsbury 18-2-0 80.5 4.025

2 Champlain Valley 17-3-0 76 3.800

3 Mt Anthony 16-4-0 70 3.500

4 Rice 15-5-0 66 3.300

5 BFA-St. Albans 14-6-0 62.5 3.125

6 North Country 14-6-0 57.5 2.875

7 Essex 12-8-0 55 2.750

8 Colchester 13-7-0 54.5 2.725

9 Middlebury 13-7-0 50.5 2.525

10 Rutland 11-9-0 47.5 2.375

11 South Burlington 11-9-0 47.5. 2.375

12 Brattleboro 10-10-0 40 2.000

13 Mt. Mansfield 8-12-0 33 1.650

14 Burr & Burton 3-17-0 11 0.550

15 Burlington 2-18-0 9 0.450

16 Spaulding 0-20-0 0 0.000

Playdowns

Spaulding (16, 0-20) at St. Johnsbury (1, 18-2)

Burlington (15, 2-18) at Champlain Valley (2, 17-3)

Burr & Burton (14, 3-17) at Mt. Anthony (3, 16-4)

Mt. Mansfield (13, 8-12) at Rice (4, 15-5)

Brattleboro (12, 10-10) at BFA-St. Albans (5, 14-6)

South Burlington (11, 11-9) at North Country (6, 14-6)

Rutland (10, 11-9) at Essex (7, 12-8)

Middlebury (9, 13-7) at Colchester (8, 13-7)

Quarterfinals

Middlebury-Colchester winner vs Spaulding-SJ winner

Rutland-Essex winner vs Burlington-CVU winner

SB-NC winner vs B&B-Mt. Anthony winner

Brattleboro-BFA winner vs MMU-Rice winner