Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS – Diana Lee Major, a lifelong resident of this area, passed away, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 at The Villa Rehab Center, surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 7, 1945, in St. Albans, the daughter of the late, Harold and Olivia (Trombley) Cota. Diana was 71 years old.

She was educated in St. Albans, then went on to work at the Eveready Plant, tending bar at the “Spirits of 76” and then retired from Vermont Republic Industries. She was a former member of St. Albans Lodge 1090, Loyal Order of Moose.

Survivors include her significant other of 29 years, Cliff Shangraw, of St. Albans; her son, Ed Major of Milton and her daughter, April Major of New Hampshire as well as her grandchildren, Edward, Kristen and Jeremy, and her great-grandchildren, Sophia and Ella.

Diana is also survived by her sisters, Shirley Bushey and her husband, Robert, of St. Albans, Beverly Fairbanks of St. Albans and Judy Sweeney and her husband, Gary, of Fairfax.

In addition to her parents, Diana was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Salyers and her brother, Harold, Cota, Jr.

It was Diana’s request that services are private and interment will take place in the Cota family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery.

As an alternative to flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000-Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

To send Diana’s family a written expression of sympathy, please go to our on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.