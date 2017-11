SWANTON — Dexter Spaulding, age 82, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 at Franklin County Health & Rehab in St. Albans.

A full obituary will follow.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St., Swanton.

