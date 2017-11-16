SWANTON — Dexter Billings Spaulding was taken home to the Lord at Franklin County Rehab Center in St. Albans, Vt. on Nov. 14, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Dexter was born on Aug. 21, 1935 in Waterbury, Vt. at the home of his parents, Jessamine (Billings) and Harry Spaulding, Sr.

Dexter graduated from Waterbury High School in 1953. He attended Albany College of Pharmacy graduating in 1958. While at ACP, Dexter was senior class president and treasurer of Kappa Psi Fraternity. Dexter and Judith (Hubler) were married on Oct. 1, 1960 in Syracuse, N.Y. After living and working for two years in Glens Falls, N.Y., Dexter and Judy purchased Swanton Rexall in September of 1962; in January of 1979, Dexter and Judy purchased Spears Pharmacy in Enosburg, Vt.

Dexter was a member of the Vermont National Guard, attended Vermont Military Academy earning the rank of 2nd Lieutenant on Aug. 6, 1961. Dexter was a Swanton Little League coach; involved in the Swanton Recreation, NWC Cardiac Capers and United Way Board. He received the Vermont Small Businessman of the Year award and was a member of the Swanton Chamber of Commerce and served as president and chairman of the Swanton Summer Festival. Dexter was awarded the AH Robins Bowl of Hygeia for outstanding community service in Pharmacy in September 1971. He was the Swanton Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 2001. Dexter was also a member of the Missisquoi Valley Rescue Squad and a Swanton selectmen.

Dexter was recognized by Governor James Douglas for his outstanding community service for Meals on Wheels in September 2007. Dexter volunteered at the Northwestern Medical Center; represented ACP at the Inauguration of Dr. John Neuhauser as the 16th president of St. Michael’s College. Most of all, Dexter was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend to many.

Dexter is survived by his loving wife and soul-mate Judith (Hubler) of 57 years, his son Troy and wife Louise (Begnoche), his daughter Natalie (Spaulding) and her husband Kevin Remillard. Dexter’s eight beloved grandchildren Olivia Spaulding and her fiancé Michael Sprague, Jorie, Sydney and Kendall Spaulding, Gabrielle (Remillard) and her husband Jonathan Robarge, Hannah Remillard, Kristopher Remillard and his wife Jenna (Provost) and Sean Remillard. His great-grandchildren Aria and Ainsley Remillard and his beloved cat Trixie. His brother and partner in business Bruce and his wife Cheryl (Reynolds) Spaulding; brother-in-law Michael and Trish Hubler, many nieces, nephews, cousins and a special Uncle Richard Hertzel. Predeceased by his parents Jessamine and Harry Spaulding, brother Col. Harry Spaulding, MD, Jr., his mother and father–in-law Harry and Hilda Hubler and brother-in-law Harry Jay and wife Dottie Hubler.

Dexter touched the hearts of many by his deeds of generosity, which shall remain unbeknownst to many.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada Street, Swanton. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Franklin County Rehab Activity Department, 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com