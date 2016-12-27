DEVRIES ~ BUCK

Just

MONTGOMERY CTR. — Mr. and Mrs. Douglas DeVries at Burnt Mountain Farm in Montgomery Ctr. are proud to announce the marriage of their daughter, Brittany Elise DeVries to Mr. John Oliver Buck of Fredericksburg, Va. On June 25, 2016.

The outdoor garden ceremony took place at Gari Melcher;s Belmont Estate in Fredericksburg. The bride wore her mother’s wedding gown of tulle and beaded lace from 1971. Kristen Cullins and Desiree DeVries, the bride’s sisters were both attendants in the bridal party.

Ms. DeVries is a graduate of the University of Mary Washington, and is currently a second-year law student at George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C. She is a law clerk at McCarthy & Wilson, LLP, a civil litigation firm in Rockville, Md. Mr. Buck is a graduate of The New School, New York City, and he holds a M.A. in music from George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. Mr. buck is currently employed as a title examiner with Weichert Realty in Rockville.