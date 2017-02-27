Despite heat, winter fun

Lacy Miller (6); St. Albans, and Levi Hoague (5); St. Albans, make their way through the obstacle course at the 9th Annual St. Albans Winter Carnival held at Hard'ack

By Michelle Monroe Executive Editor More stories by Michelle

Just

The Facts Owned by

The St. Albans City Recreation Dept. hosted its 9th Annual Winter Carnival this Sunday, at the Hard’ack Recreation Area. Despite record warm weather the previous day, there were plenty of winter activities including a duct tape derby and football in the snow.

George Ouelette was there to record it all.

If you have photos to share, visit our submissions page (Choose submissions off of the Contact drop down menu above) or email news@samessenger.com. We hope to see your photo in our collection of photos from around the community published each Saturday.

For more of George’s photos, pick up a copy of Monday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.