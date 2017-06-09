Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

SWANTON — Derick R. Laughlin, 53, formerly of Pittsford died Tuesday June 6, 2017 at his home in Swanton after a short illness with family by his side.

He was born July 18, 1963 in Burlington, Vt. the son of Lyle and Joan (Granger) Laughlin.

He was a former member of the Pittsford Volunteer Fire Department for 10 years. He was employed for many years on the Fox Farm in Pittsford and was currently employed by Parent Farms in Swanton.

Derick’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Jack Parent family and and friends of the Parent Farms for all help during this time.

Derick is survived by his wife of 33 years, Marilyn; his mother Joan; sons Duane Laughlin and his wife Michelle; Derick Laughlin Jr. and his girlfriend Amber Cameron and a daughter Nancy Laughlin; brothers David, Doug and wife, Marge, Danny, Donnie, Darren and his wife Sandy; three grandchildren Makenna, Macy and Tristyn; special friends Jack and Ed Fox and families; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father Lyle Laughlin; step father Jim Limoge; a brother Duane Laughlin and a sister Debbie Laughlin.

Funeral services will be held on Monday June 12, 2017 at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford at 3 p.m. where friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

For those who wish memorial contributions in Derick’s memory may be made to UVM Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, 89 Beaumont Ave, Burlington, VT 05405.