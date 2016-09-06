Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

BAKERSFIELD – Dennis F. DeBevec, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 at the United Church of Bakersfield and East Fairfield, East Bakersfield Road, Bakersfield with Rev. Dr. Barbara Purinton officiating.

For those who wish, contributions in Dennis’ memory may be made to the Vermont Humanities Council, c/o Linda Wrazen, Development Officer, 11 Loomis St., Montpelier, VT 05602 or the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.

A full obituary may be viewed and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com