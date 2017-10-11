FRANKLIN — Dennis A. Young, age 54, passed away at his home on Monday Oct. 9, 2017 following a brief illness.

Dennis was born Nov. 9, 1962 the son of the late William and Phyllis (Solmes) Young.

Dennis was a longtime resident of Franklin and was employed as a plumber for over 30 years associated with St. Cyr Plumbing and Heating and more recently with Avonda Air Systems. Dennis enjoyed snowmobiling, NASCAR, Elvis and lately keeping up to date with friends and family on Facebook. He will be remembered as a person always willing to help others and will be missed by many.

The last 18 months, he was blessed to have watched his twin grandsons grow from tiny boys to little men. There were few things he wanted but those two boys made him complete. He waited so long for them and was so thankful for them.

He is survived by his wife, Debora (Hoffman) Young of Franklin. Dennis and Deb were married July 26, 1997. He is also survived by his daughter, Christina Candels and her husband Eric of Sheldon; his twin grandsons who affectionately called Dennis “Papa D”, Beckett James and Caleb Richard Candels; his brothers and their spouses, David and Susan Young of Picton, Ontario and Brian Young of Marmora, Ontario; his sister, Beverly Young and her husband William of Picton, Ontario; several nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law. Besides his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his son, James Alan Young on April 2, 2008; his step-son, Michael David Hoffman; and his brothers, Douglas J. Young and Kenneth W. Young.

Visiting hours will be held Friday Oct. 13, 2017 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. A time of sharing and words of remembrance will begin at 6PM at the funeral home.

For those who wish, contributions in Dennis’s memory may be made to the Charity of ones choice.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through wwwspearsfuneralhome.com.