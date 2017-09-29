Oct. 3, 1968 – Sept. 16, 2017

Denise Briganti Choiniere, 48, of Ellicott City, Maryland passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, after a six-year battle with lymphoma.

Denise was a long-time employee of the University of Maryland Medical Center. She began her career there as bedside nurse in the Cardiac Care Unit, and has since held a number of leadership roles, including the director of Materials Management and, most recently, the director of Oncology Nursing for the Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center. She was a tireless advocate for patients and the nurses who care for them; and was highly respected by her colleagues. Denise exuded confidence and a positive attitude despite her battle with cancer and the struggles she faced.

Denise enjoyed outdoor sports including biking, running and swimming, and used her love of these actives to raise money for Leukemia Lymphoma Society through multiple events that she participated in. These included Iron Girl Triathlons, America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride (100 mile bike ride around Lake Tahoe) and half marathons in her home state of Maryland. Denise also enjoyed special time with her family including beach vacations and most recently a trip to St. John to relax in the sun.

Denise was a loving wife and great mother who was dearly loved and will be missed by all. Denise is survived by her husband of 20 years, Conrad, and her children Sam, 18, and Alex, 15. She is also survived by her parents Louise and Tony Briganti of Greenville, S.C. (formerly of Brooksville, Fla.); her three siblings and their spouses, Lisa Briganti and Chris Caldwell of Easley, S.C., Michele Briganti of Farmington, Conn., and Stephen and Sherry Briganti of New Fairfield, Conn.; her mother-in-law Claire Choiniere; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Gathering was held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at The Ten Oaks Ballroom, 5000 Signal Bell Court, Clarksville, MD.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Denise’s honor to Leukemia Lymphoma Society at LLS.org.