ST. ALBANS — Delphia E. Goodhue, age 59, passed away Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

She was born April 18, 1958 in Cowansville, Quebec, Canada to the late Donald and Ida Mae (Wright) Burnham.

Del worked for many years as a caregiver at Brownway Residence in Enosburg Falls and Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford. She loved taking care of the elderly. Del also worked at the Family Dollar and Switch Yard Mobil until she became disabled. Her favorite hobbies included bingo and coloring books.

She is survived by her children, Jennifer Loiselle and her husband Mike and their children, Hannah and Devin all of Enosburg, Tonya Goodhue and her children, Alyssa Sherman and Chad Cline all of Swanton, Heather Goodhue and her beloved cat, Chase of St. Albans and Ashley Goodhue and her children, Audree and Ariya Goodhue all of Swanton; her siblings, Lewis Burnham and his wife Debbie and Louise Benoit and her husband Claude and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Delphia was predeceased by her sister, Diane Burnham and her nephew, Michael Hoague.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 starting at 1:30 p.m. at The Crossing, 14 Province St., Richford.

For those who wish, contributions in Delphia’s memory may be made to The University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, Burlington, VT 05405.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com