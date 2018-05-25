Matt Durfee (left), Chris Kenyon (middle) and Dan Richard (right), stand by the food collected during 2018’s “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive”.

ST. ALBANS — The overall impact of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) “Stamp out Hunger Food Drive” is not yet clear – but in Franklin County it’s been deemed a success.

The St. Albans post office, serving the city, town, Fairfax and Georgia collected 6,870 pounds of food on May 12, nearly doubling last year’s total.

For the past 26 years, letter carriers across the country wake up on the second Saturday in May, head to work, and deliver your mail. But on this day, they don’t just pick up letters and packages; they pick up thousands of pounds of food to deliver to local food shelves.

“It’s a huge team effort, on the part of the carriers, management, and really the whole community, which I think is really unique,” Chris Kenyon, a letter carrier at the St. Albans post office said.

Locally, all the food goes to NorthWest Family Foods (NFF), a food shelf that serves two counties, helping to fulfill a never- ending need. A job NFF coordinator Toni Auriemma says is not easy.

“We need community involvement like this to help us keep up with everything,” Auriemma said.

NALC’s campaign is the largest foods drive supporting NFF during the spring and summer months. As Kenyon mentioned, it’s a job that requires all hands on deck. Many of the postal workers stayed late, working overtime to make sure all the food from Saturday’s drive was collected, sorted and ready to be picked up by the food shelf.

“It was a 13-hour day,” Matt Durfee, Post Office supervisor said with a shrug.

