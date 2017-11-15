ST. ALBANS — Franklin County Republican Sen. Dustin Degree has accepted a leadership position in Gov. Phil Scott’s administration.

Degree will serve as “special assistant” to the Governor and executive director of workforce expansion.

Speaking with the Messenger this morning, Degree said that while he is excited by the opportunity, “It’s a little bittersweet.”

The Governor’s Office announced Degree’s appointment in a press release issued this morning. Scott also appointed Democratic Rep. Sarah Buxton (Windsor-Orange 1) as director of workforce policy and performance within the Vermont Department of Labor.

Degree will also work as executive director of the statewide Workforce Development Board, a 58-member panel to coordinate workforce training and education programs, and to engage employers, workers “and other partners.”

Scott must now appoint a replacement for Degree’s Senate position, which Degree will vacate this week to assume his new role.

The county Republican committee will have the opportunity to recommend three candidates, but the governor is under no obligation to select any of them.

