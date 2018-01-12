The following birth announcements were published in the January 12, 2018 edition of the St. Albans Messenger:
• Archer Graham Theoret, a boy, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 26 to Alyssa Fairbank and Kyle Daniel Theoret of St. Albans.
• Gayle Elizabeth Spicer, a girl, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 24 to Keri (Waldruff) Spicer and Scott Michael Spicer of Swanton.
• Nina Rose Raymond, a girl, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 28 to Bryanna Boylan and Matthew Alan Raymond of Richford.
• Ray Joseph Howrigan, a boy, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on January 2 to Jennifer Cioffi Howrigan and Ryan Francis Howrigan of Fairfield.
• Tucker Ryan Manewich, a boy, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 29 to Alyson Jennifer Stanley and Ryan William Manewich of Morrisville.