The following birth announcements were published in the January 12, 2018 edition of the St. Albans Messenger:

• Archer Graham Theoret, a boy, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 26 to Alyssa Fairbank and Kyle Daniel Theoret of St. Albans.

• Gayle Elizabeth Spicer, a girl, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 24 to Keri (Waldruff) Spicer and Scott Michael Spicer of Swanton.

• Nina Rose Raymond, a girl, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 28 to Bryanna Boylan and Matthew Alan Raymond of Richford.

• Ray Joseph Howrigan, a boy, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on January 2 to Jennifer Cioffi Howrigan and Ryan Francis Howrigan of Fairfield.

• Tucker Ryan Manewich, a boy, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 29 to Alyson Jennifer Stanley and Ryan William Manewich of Morrisville.