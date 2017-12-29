The following birth announcements were published in the December 29, 2017 edition of the St. Albans Messenger:

• Elizabeth Marie Murray, a girl, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 10 to Barbara Paradis and Henry Murray III of Richford.

• Callen George Duprat, a boy, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 11 to Katie (Hurlbut) Duprat and Adam Duprat of St. Albans.

• Gloria Melody King, a girl, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 12 to Crystal (Boomhower) King and Aaron King of Richford.

• Aria Margaret McRae, a girl, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 14 to Elizabeth Perry and Abraham McRae of Swanton.

• Emily Lynne Sweet, a girl, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 15 to Julie (Godfrey) Sweet and Rob Sweet of Swanton.

• Sophia Joy Rainville, a girl, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 17 to Margaret Rainville and Louis Michael Rainville of Highgate.

• Emmett James Charron, a boy, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 19 to Katie (Woods) Charron and Mitchell Charron of Enosburg Falls.

• Bella Joy Baumes, a girl, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 19 to Nicole (Roy) Baumes and David Baumes of St. Albans.

• Christopher Jordan Cadieux, a boy, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 21 to Shawnee Lissenden and Jordan Paul Cadieux of St. Albans.

• Thea Mae Richard, a girl, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 22 to Stephanie Fitzgerald Richard and Nathan Paul Richard of Milton.

• Maddox Jameson Adams, a boy, born at the Northwestern Medical Center on December 25 to Mikayla (Boutah) Bear and Joseph Adams of St. Albans