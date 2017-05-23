Deborah Blanchard

SWANTON — Deborah L. Blanchard, 62, died peacefully on May 20, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Debbie is survived by her husband Charles Blanchard III and their children Kharlie (Robert) Dreslinski, Kasey (Aaron) Ede, Charles (Stacie) Blanchard IV and Krystal Blanchard, her grandchildren Derek, Jordan, Gianna, Savannah, Jessup, Bryanna, Gracie, Wendell, Lucie and Kyle.

Visiting hours will be on Wednesday May 24, 2017 from 4 – 7 p.m. in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.

Graveside services will be on Thursday May 25 at 11 a.m. in St. Ann’s Cemetery in Milton. For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences please go to www.minorfh.com.