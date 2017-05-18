Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

RICHFORD — Dean Howarth, age 70, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Dean was born in Richford on Dec. 8, 1946 to Elizabeth (Prue) Howarth and the late Robert Howarth.

He graduated from Richford High School in 1965 and received an associate degree in accounting/business administration from Champlain College in 1968. He then served in the U.S. Army earning medals including a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. After returning from Vietnam, Dean attended Castleton State College earning a B.S. in accounting. For many years, he was the manager of the Richford Franklin Lamoille Bank. Dean had a passion for history. He spent many hours during his retirement researching and recording Richford history to ensure it would be preserved for the community. He also had a love for international travel.

He married Jacqueline Noyes in 1973 who predeceased him in 1997. He is survived by his children, James Howarth and his wife Danielle of Enosburg and Melanie Gross of Berkshire; grandchildren, William Howarth and Abby, Emma and Aubrey Fadden; mother, Elizabeth Howarth of Richford; sisters, Stacy Wells and her husband Randy of Enosburg Falls and Judy Holden of Soap Lake, Wash. and several nieces and nephews. Dean was also predeceased by his infant son, Dana Howarth and his father, Robert Howarth.

A graveside funeral service will be Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Richford Center Cemetery, South Richford Rd., Richford.

Following the service, you are welcome to join the family at the Richford Country Club for a gathering in honor of Dean.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Arvin A. Brown Library, 88 Main St., Richford, VT 05476.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com.