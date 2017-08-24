David Luneau

ST. ALBANS — David (Woody) Luneau passed away unexpectedly Aug. 18, 2017. He was born June 12, 1955, in St. Albans to JL Raymond (deceased) and Eleanor Luneau (Parker).

He is survived by his son, Reid and Reid’s mother, Louise Luneau and her daughter, Lindsay. He is also survived by his three siblings and their families: Tim/Bruce Rhoades, Rae/Beau Allen and Martha/Doug Bock, a niece and four nephews, several cousins, and many aunts and uncles.

A memorial will be held at the Heald Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 from 2 – 5 p.m. with prayers at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

