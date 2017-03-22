Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

EAST FAIRFIELD — Mr. David W. Flanders, age 78, passed away Tuesday morning, March 21, 2017, after a lengthy illness. He was born at home in East Fairfield, July 13, 1938, son of the late Walter and Thelma (Wright) Flanders. Dave served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked for many years delivering for the Buyers Digest and Burlington Free Press. He also worked for the Northwest Solid Waste District, collecting in the town of Fletcher.

Dave is survived by his daughters Jill Flanders and her fiancé Jim Bryce, Joy Flanders and her companion Brad Sloan; grandchildren Kyle, Cody, Colton, Alex, Hailey and Cierra; great-grandchildren Emma, Rory, Liam and Raelynn; his sisters Alice, Bonnie, Judy, Jeanne and Terri; and his brothers Roy and Steve. He was pre-deceased by his parents, wife Marjorie, son Vaughn, brothers Patrick and Francis, and sisters Laura and Mary.

The family will receive condolences at the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, on Friday, March 24, 2017 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. with a time for the sharing of memories beginning at 6:30 p.m. Interment will take place later this spring in the Binghamville Cemetery. Online condolences and memories may be shared with his family and friends at the funeral home website: www.bradyandlevesque.com. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services.