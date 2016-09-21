Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ST. ALBANS – David Sullivan Rugg, a lifelong area resident passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, at The Villa.

He was born in St. Albans on June 26, 1937, the son of the late George and Bernadine (Sullivan) Rugg. David was 79 years old.

David was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in St. Albans and went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Vermont. He was extremely proud of his accomplishments and time served with the Vermont Army National Guard and the St. Albans Co-Operative Creamery. He retired from the Vermont Guard after nearly thirty years of service as Full-Bird Colonel and cherished the friendships made during that time. He also worked at St. Albans Co-Operative Creamery for forty years where he retired as Field Director. David will always be remembered for his jokes and storytelling at the Co-op’s annual meeting. David was a communicant of St. Mary’s Parish, a member of Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion and St. Albans Lodge 1566, B.P.O.E.

Survivors include his son, Thomas Rugg and his wife, Kate, and their children, Sean, Finnian and Madeline of Shelburne, as well as his sister, Patricia Rugg, his brother, John ‘Jack’ Rugg and his wife, Cynthia, of St. Albans and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy as celebrant. Interment with military honors will be at a later date in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.

As an alternative to flowers, please send memorials in David’s name to Christ the King School, 136 Locust Street, Burlington, Vt. 05401.

