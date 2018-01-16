ST. ALBANS — David Michael Ayers, a longtime resident of this area, passed away Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at his home with his wife at his side.

Born in Burlington on Sept. 13, 1951, he was the son of the late Robert and Janice (Palady) Ayers. David was 66 years old.

On Aug. 6, 2005, at their home in St. Albans, David married Vicki-Lee (Dion) Ayers, who survives him.

David graduated from MMU in Jericho, Vt. and joined the Air Force where he received an honorable discharge. He was employed until his retirement as a brick and stonemason throughout Chittenden and Franklin counties. Following retirement, baking artisan bread and gardening were what he enjoyed doing the most. He was a music lover, and attended concerts and festivals as often as possible.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki-Lee, and his sons, Seth Ayers and his wife, Kaitlyn, of Springfield, Mass. and Christopher Ayers and his wife, Jamie, of St. Albans, as well as his grandchildren, Faith, Sawyer and Elijah, stepsons Matthew Dion and his wife Janice of Monroe, Ga., Eric Dion and his partner Rebekha Bates of Monroe, Ga.

David is also survived by his brother, Stephen Ayers and his wife, Bonnie, of Essex Junction and sisters, Penny Harris and her husband, Frank, of Jeffersonville and Kathleen Angione of Vero Beach, Fla. and her son Jordan Taylor and his wife Jenya, of San Francisco, Calif.

At David’s request there will be no services.

In memory of David, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, Massachusetts 02241.

Assisting David’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.