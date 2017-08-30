BAKERSFIELD — David L. Carr, age 77, passed away Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 at the Franklin County Rehab Facility in St. Albans.

He was born July 8, 1940 in Hardwick to the late Lawrence and Rogene (Marckres) Carr.

David graduated from Essex High School in 1958 and went on to graduate from the University of Vermont in 1962. While at UVM he became a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. David married Janice Allen on Jan. 27, 1962. They settled in Bakersfield in 1968. David farmed in Bakersfield for 20 years, milking cows for 10 of them and offering tractor work for the remainder. He also worked as a tax preparer for nearly 40 years. David’s favorite hobbies included playing his fiddle and guitar, woodworking, and tractor work and restoration. He was also a member of the Northeast Fiddlers Association and the Vermont Tax Preparers Association.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Carr of Bakersfield; their children John Carr and his significant other, Wanda Cochran of Jeffersonville, Daniel Carr and his wife, Natalie of Essex and Susan Carr of Baltimore, Md.; two granddaughters, Bronwyn and Anya Carr; his brother, Thomas Carr and his wife Robin of Leesburg, Fla.; brother-in-law, Thomas Berry of Milton and many siblings-in-law and nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, David was predeceased by his daughter, Catherine Carr and his sister, Judy Berry.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT.

A memorial service will be Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 at 3 p.m. at the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield on East Bakersfield Rd. in Bakersfield. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bakersfield.

For those who wish, contributions in David’s memory may be made to the local Autism family camp – Camp Kaleidoscope, c/o Common Ground Center, 473 Tatro Rd., Starksboro, VT 05487 or to The Northeast Fiddlers Association, c/o Oleta Marckres, 3976 East Hill Rd., Eden, VT 05653.

