RICHFORD — David J. DiPerna, 67, passed away Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

Dave was born July 14, 1950 in Jersey City, N.J. the son of Florence (Reese) DiPerna and the late Joseph DiPerna.

At a young age he married the love of his life, Kathleen and became father to George and Kellie. In 1987, Dave inherited a new name that his family would forever know him by: Pa. Dave taught his family to work hard and take care of what matters most, the family. He expressed this value through countless hours repairing family vehicles in Pa’s Garage, taking the kids to the Jersey Shore, one of his favorite places and was always available if someone needed him.

Dave was a member of All Saints Catholic Church. He was employed as a truck driver at Buddy Mosier, Cyr Lumber and Wrightholm Trucking as well as the director of maintenance at Our Lady of the Meadows and Ave Maria Community Care Homes in Richford. Dave loved his planes, trains, automobiles, Reese’s Cups, and operating his Ham radio under the handle KB1JME. He was instrumental in promoting the Ham radio system in the area by helping to construct antennas. He also earned his pilot’s license and loved flying with his grandchildren. His passion for these cherished things will be for what his family remembers him the most.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Stetson) DiPerna; his mother, Florence DiPerna; his daughter, Cathy DiPerna; his son, George Olio and his wife Lori; his daughter, Kellie Olio Flanders and her husband David; his daughter-in-law, Linda Olio; his grandchildren, Joseph Olio his wife Holly and their son Everett, Lawrence Olio and his partner Jesse Littlefield, Adam Olio and his wife Ashlie, Michael Olio, and Charlie Schuman. Besides his father, Dave was predeceased by his brothers, Neil, Phillip and Warren DiPerna.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 at 10 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 152 Main Street, Richford with Rev. Karl Hahr celebrating the Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow in the All Saints Cemetery in Richford.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday, December 6 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls

For those who wish, contributions in Dave’s memory may be made to Our Lady of the Meadows – Resident Activity Fund, 1 Pinnacle Meadows, Richford, VT 05476 or to The University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, Burlington, VT 05405.

